Eleven Irish Fighters Register Semi Final Haringey Success

11 Irish boxers progressed through to the finals of Europe’s biggest [numerically] boxing tournament thanks to wins on Saturday.

Fighters from across the country and across the weight classes competed in the Haringey BOX CUP semi-finals at Alexandra Palace, London with 11 winning through to the final day. With Aoife O’Rourke receiving a bye to her decider 12 Irish fighters will compete across finals day.

Owen Cleary of Olympic Boxing Club Galway progressed to Sunday’s 67kg Male Youth decider thanks to a 3-2 win over Lucas Biswana of Gemini.

Jennifer Lehane registered her second win of the tournament to ensure she will appear in Sunday’s finals by Lily Devlin in the 54kg Eilte class.

Dean Walsh is an Elite 71kg finalist after he defeated Christian Thomas. Rathfriland CC ABC’s Odhran Clancy defeated Hodbox opposition as he progressed to the 54kg final.

Paul Loonam continued his impressive run of form as he beat Yacine Benaoudia CPS 5-0 in the Elite lightweight semis. Rhys Owens of Erne Boxing Club will also compete in a lightweight final making the decider of Elite level Group B.

Third Level Championship finalist Terry McEntee made it to another decider thanks to final four victory in the welterweight class.

Faolan Rahill was enjoying similar success defeating Chidi Amanwa of Britania Boxing Club reach the 86kg Elite final, as was Jamie Long further down the scales out pointing Jamie Edwards to progress at Elite 67kg level.

Ryan Murphy is an Elite 80kg finalist thanks to his victory over a St Monica’s Boxing Club fighter. There was also a semi-final win for Donagh Kearney and Olympian Aoife O’Rourke got a bye to the final.