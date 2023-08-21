Eight Medal European Schools Championship Medal Fights for Team Ireland today

There are five bronze and three silver medals up for grabs for Team Ireland in Slovenia today.

Eight boxers will compete for Team Ireland across a busy day of European School Championship action.

Five will look to secure a place on the podium and increase Ireland’s medal haul to a massive 15, while Louise Joyce, Carley O’Herron and Aleigha Murphy will look to claim Team Ireland’s first silver medals in what has already been a successful tournament.

Co-flag bearer Joyce opens her campaign at the tournament with at least a bronze medal in the bag, following a semi-finals bye. The Olympic L 36kg boxer meets Ukraine’s Olha Misko in Ring A’s Bout 1.

Carley O’Herron of Rochfordbridge is back in 42kg action in Bout 8 – she meets England’s Lily Bassett in an exciting semi final.

In the next bout, Murphy of Crumlin contests against Poland’s Amelia Urban for 44kg silver.

In Bout 14 Clonmel’s 57kg Kaysie Joyce steps between the ropes against Turkey’s Naz Irem Ozdemir, while in Bout 17, 60kg Isabelle Hawkins of St Nicholas boxes Croatia’s Tia Zadravec.

Cassie Henderson is also a quarter-finalist, the Phoenix Antrim 64kg makes her tournament debut against Oliwia Kummer of Poland in bout 19

54kg Darren O’Toole Enniskerry is back in action in Ring B’s 7, against Ukraine’s Hie Khoroshevskyi. In Bout 19, 63kg Driminagh’s Darragh Ryan takes on England’s William Loveridge. Peter McGee from St Conleths boxes in Bout 24 against Ukraine’s Mykyta Koval for a 66kg medal.

The tournament is being live-streamed by the EUBC on YouTube, and links will become available before the beginning of boxing at 2pm Irish time.

Yet to box is 70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan), who is also a medalist, and begins her championships at semi-final stage, following a bye. She’ll meet the winner of Greece Vs. Ukraine on August 23rd.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here

Day Two results are available here

Day Three results are available here

Day Four results are available here