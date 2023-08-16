Eight Irish Boxers Compete on Day One of the European Schools Championships

Eight Team Ireland boxers are in action on the opening day of the European Schools Championships in Slovenia.

In Ring A’s afternoon session, Bout 4, 40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas) takes on Alexandr Konstantinoudis of Greece. In bout 13 of the same ring and session, 42kg Comghnall Guerrine (Sacred Heart D) meets England’s Azaan Hassan. In the next bout, 44kg Kalib Walsh (Wexford CBS) contests against Azerbaijzan’s Bahlul Ahmadli and in bout 18, 52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata) boxes Georgia’s Sandro Kapanadze.

In Ring B, bout 6 51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway) opens her account against Poland’s Julia Jaskrawska. In bout 9, 46kg Padraig Walsh (Immaculata) faces Azerbaijani opposition in Muhammad Mehraliyev. Four bouts later, 48kg Conan McSorley (Two Castles) boxes Italy’s Daniele Fabi while in bout 21, 70kg Senan Kennedy (Cabra) meets Azerbaijan’s Ismayil Valiyev. The afternoon session starts at 1pm, Irish time.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill