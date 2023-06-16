Edward Donovan Teams up with American Promoter

Edward Donovan [6(1)-0] is ready to start living the American dream.

The Limerick fighter makes his debut stateside on the same Atlantic fight card as Larry Fryers this coming Saturday night and reveals it will be the first of many bouts on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

‘The Dominator’ is ready to sign a long-term deal with a US promoter and his fight career looks likely to be based mainly out of America.

“It feels great to fight in America,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “It was always a dream to go stateside and show my talent. Saturday will be a dream come true.

“An American promoter was onto my manager for a while, so we came to a deal, a three-year contract. I’m very happy with it because I know I can go all the way over here, all the way to the very top.”

The former underage standout with long-term American plans is confident of making a positive first impression and capturing hearts when he fights Nelson Morales [3-6] over six rounds at the Bally’s Atlantic City, Atlantic City.

“I know my boxing skills will stand out from the rest,” he adds. “After [American fans] see me in the ring they will love me and know how good of a fighter I am.”

“I don’t know much about my opponent, but I have heard he is a tough competitor, still this is gonna be my best performance and I am going to show a masterclass of boxing.”

While Donovan will relocate his fight career to America, he still holds domestic title ambitions. He previously called for BUI light middleweight title fight with Owen O’Neill was linked to a title fight with Senan Kelly and now claims that there could be strap opportunity on Elite Promotions proposed outdoor bill in August.

“We are in talks with Barry Walsh to fight in Dublin this year for the BuI Celtic title.”