Edward Donovan makes World Youth title move with June date

Edward Donovan [4(1)-0] will look to take another step toward a World Youth title shot when he returns to the ring next month.

The busy Limerick middleweight fights for the third time in four months when he trades leather in Scotland on June 25.

The 22-year-old faces a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Ballroom Brawl Fightzone broadcast card in Aberdeen.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before an April 30 win, the OLOL graduate revealed his promoters Northern Sporting Club have World Youth title plans for him.

Donovan predicted a busy summer would lead to an Autumn IBF World Youth shot.

It’s understood next month’s clash will see him upgrade to six rounds and play a part in shortening the distance between the European underage medal winner and the prestigious under-23 pro title.

Speaking before his last fight, which was downgraded to a four rounder last minute Donovan said: “Every time we enter the ring we will be stepping up, so I expect the opponents to be tougher in each of those fights. We are looking for a World Youth title before this year is done, so the plan is to step up the rounds and get more fights under my belt. Those two fights are to get me ready for that World Youth shot.

The younger brother of Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan is on course for the six fights a year the promotional outfit promised when securing his signature.

“I have to say they are delivering,” he says of the David and Marty McAllister run team.

“They talked a good plan and now they are producing. They have me busy and I am very very happy with that. When you’re in this sport you’re all the time training, so why not be fighting?”

June 25 will be a busy night for Limerick boxing with Donovan’s fellow Treaty County boxers Graham McCormack and Jamie Morrissey competing in Belfast on the same night.