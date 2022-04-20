Edward Donovan confirms surprise fight date

Edward Donovan [3(1)-0] has confirmed a surprise fight date, revealing he will return to action as soon as next weekend.

“The Dominator” will go to work for the fourth time as a pro on Sam Kynoch’s April 30 show in Dundee.

The Northern Sports Club fighter fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on the bill. The Limerick middleweight shared the news online just over a week out from the bout.

“Fight date announced. Back in action 30th of this month. Really looking forward to putting on a show and going 4/0 in style.”

The fight represents the 22-year-olds second in just over a month and he looks on course for the busy year he was promised.

The younger brother of Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan secured a first career stoppage last time out. The underage European gold medal winner took out Mike Jurik in a round.