Eddie Treacy tells Paul Ryan he Can Have It if he Wants It

Eddie Treacy [5(2)-0] says he’d happily fight Paul Ryan [4(2)-0] for the BUI light middleweight Celtic title.

Dubliner Ryan has been vocal about wanting step-up action and called out Belfast’s Owen O’Neill of late, suggesting they fight for the BUI Celtic light middleweight title.

‘The Honey Badger,’ who recently made his Irish middleweight title availability known, says he would happily take that fight with a fellow 154lbs fighter who believes he is being avoided, particularly if a title was on the line.

“I saw Paul Ryan calling for Owen O Neil for the Celtic Title at light middle. I’d take the fight with him for the Celtic Title no problem if he wants it.

“Like I said to you guys before I will fight anyone once I can put in a decent camp.”

A Treacy – Ryan fight is certainly one that could generate fan excitement but with neither being promotionally aligned at present finding a home for it may prove difficult.

The St Teresa’s graduate doesn’t want to pay to make it happen on a show abroad but remains open to offers.

“I’m no fool, I’m not paying 3 grand show costs just to get a fight. I’ll go back into camp on Monday and be ready to go the end of September if he or anyone else wants it.”

Ryan continues a busy 2022 when he fights at the Civic Hall, Grays, Essex on July 30. Treacy has no dates lined up and hasn’t traded leather since October of last year.