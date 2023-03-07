‘Eddie Pull Your Finger out’ – Darragh Foley hits out at Hearn

And so it begins!

Fight week king Darragh Foley [21(9)-4(0)-1] is starting to stir things up, letting Eddie Hearn know he isn’t happy.

The Australian-based Dubliner takes on Robbie Davies Jr’ in Liverpool this weekend in a bout that has been bumped up to co-main event after original bill topper Callum Smith pulled off the card injured.

It’s a huge opportunity for the ever-entertaining light welter to claim a scalp of note, introduce himself to fans outside of Ireland and Oz, and finally set up a fight with Aussie prospect Liam Paro, who was originally meant to face Davies and has been linked to ‘Super’ for years.

However, Foley goes into ‘Rise and Fall’ fight week unhappy and with something to say.

The Blanch native is upset there will be no title on the line when takes on the Shane McGuigan-trained Liverpoolnative at the M&S Bank Arena live on DAZN and let Hearn know as much.

‘I’ve just been told there is no title on the line Saturday night, no belt for me to go home with. Now I haven’t travelled halfway around the world for nothing. So Eddie pull your finger out get a belt on the line,” he said on social media.

Davies fought for won and then defended the WBA Continental title in his most recent fights but the strap won’t be on the line come Saturday.

The fight will be Foley’s first outside of Australia since he lost to Tyrone McKenna in 2019.

Speaking about Paro previously, the typically flamboyant Foley told Irish-boxing.com : “It’s a natural fight. I’m the consensus number one at 140 in the country and he is probably number two, it’s him or that other shitebag, Stevie “Mr Nice Guy” Spark, who sold his spare rib to Tim Tsyzu for 120,000 Australian dollars.”

NOBODY does press confernces like Darragh Foley.



We told you on the Pod to watch out for something different, and Super delivers.



Bought his opponent Blake Minto a lottery ticket ahead of their fight this weekend.



Credit Main Event, who will broadcast the bout. pic.twitter.com/jSs4Na3XuY — Irish-Boxing.com (@Irishboxingcom) October 6, 2022

If the fight was to be made, Foley warns that a well-minded Paro would suffer the same fate as his managerial stablemate Miles Zalewski did in 2015.

“He has done well thus far. I can’t knock him, his management team have done a tremendous job picking his fights. However his management team knows me only too well as the last time they flew me up to Queensland to face their undefeated prospect he was rendered unconscious within a round, always a pleasure, so they are extremely wary of me and very rightly so. He ain’t ready for this!”