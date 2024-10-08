Eddie Hearns Explains Why he has no Issue Fighting on Same Card as ‘Disrespectful to Boxing’ Tyson – Paul Bout

Eddie Hearn’s disgust for the Mike Tyson – Jake Paul match-up was never going to prompt him to stand in the way of Katie Taylor fighting on their undercard.

The 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion and the Youtuber turned boxer compete live on Netflix at the A and T Stadium in Texas in November.

The Matchroom boss has labelled the bout “dangerous, irresponsible, and disrespectful to boxing” and has been one of the more vocal detractors of the fight.

No doubt Taylor has been drafted to add genuine boxing credence to the event and allow the promoters to counteract the critics – and despite his reservations around the main event the Essex’s man has no issue with the Irish Icon appearing on the bill.

Although the choice may have been Brian Peters and Taylor’s to make, Hearn has promoted the trailblazing pro career of the game-changing star in its entirety and will be part of Team Taylor in fight week.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 13: (L-R) Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

The Bray fighter rematches Amanda Serrano in a repeat of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ in the co-main event and Hearn says such was the offer she received he couldn’t object.

It’s understood the greatest female fighter of all time will earn a record-smashing $6m purse and via Netflix, the bout should play out in front of a record-breaking worldwide audience.

“We received a massive offer for Katie. I’m not going to tell her she’s not allowed to fight on that card,” Hearn said. “Financially it’s the biggest purse of her career.

“I won’t be watching the main event. We’ll be there defending the belts, and then I’ll be off.”

Commenting on the main event he said: “The reality is that 20 years ago when Mike Tyson retired from the sport he was shot, completely finished,” the Matchroom boss told BBC Sport. “It was actually sad to watch then, 20 years ago.”