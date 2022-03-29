Eddie Hearn tells ‘tough c**t’ Ray Moylette he’ll have him back

Ray Moylette appears to have earned himself another big fight on a DAZN broadcast Matchroom card.

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn was impressed with the Mayo man’s performance against next big thing Dalton Smith in Leeds on Saturday night and promised to have ‘Sugar Ray’ back post the defeat.

The Islandeady fighter was competitive against the English fighter before eventually being stopped in the tenth round.

Hearn seen enough from Moylette, in what was just his second fight in three years, to assure the Connaught fighter he would find him fights again in the future.

Hearn said as much in a conversation that was filmed backstage.

The fight maker praised Moylette’s bravery and seemed grateful the Pascal Collins trained fighter didn’t milk the low blow and try secure victory by pretending he was unable to fight on.

The DAZN aligned promoter also said he agreed with Pascal Collins’s decision to throw in the towel with Moylette down for the second time in the last round of a fight he needed a miracle to win.

It has to be noted Hearn gave Eric Donovan the same promise when the Kildare fighter lost to Zelfa Barrett but the Irish featherweight champion hasn’t been seen on a Matchroom card since.

