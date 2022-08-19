Eddie Hearn Tells Gary Cully he can make his Dreams Come True

Eddie Hearn says he can make ambitious Gary Cully [14(8)-0] become dreams a reality.

The Son of Sarto is one of Irish boxing’s biggest dreamers with multiweight world champion, undisputed champion of the world, and even Ireland’s greatest ever boxer all written on his goal chart.

The Nass lightweight has always confidently claimed all the aforementioned are more than possible once he was given a platform to show a wider audience what he is capable of, and thus create fan desire to see him in big fights.

After signing with Matchroom this week, Hearn, who also works closely with Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko, argues Cully now has the backing to achieve big and to make an impact in what is currently the most exciting division in boxing.

“The lightweight division is up there as the most exciting division in boxing and Gary has huge confidence in himself to make his own mark on it. With the backing of Matchroom Gary has all of the tools he needs to achieve his dreams,” Hearn said.

Ya know when you’re a kid and growing up playing football and dream of playing for Liverpool or United or that, well picture one day they actually sign you. Ye that’s what happened me today 😂 Buzzing man excited to continue chasing these dreams 👊🏼 — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) August 18, 2022

The Essex promoter hasn’t given Cully a deal out of the goodness of his heart. The DAZN aligned fight maker is aware the Irish champion has the potential to benefit from the link-up and is confident he signed one of Ireland’s ‘most talented fighters’, pointing out the Pete Taylor-trained lightweight’s win impressive knockout win over former world champion Miguel Vazquez in March proved as much.

The Mexican had caused a number of Matchroom fighters real trouble and was very unfortunate not to get the nod on his previous trips to England, but Cully took him out in round 5 of their Conlan-Wood undercard clash.

“I’m delighted to add rising Lightweight star Gary Cully to the growing Matchroom Boxing team,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I was hugely impressed with how he dealt with former IBF Lightweight World Champion Miguel Vazquez on our show back in March after so many had previously struggled with him. I’m confident that win is a sign of things to come for one of Ireland’s most talented fighters.”