Eddie Hearn Signs Gary Cully to Matchroom

Ireland’s undefeated lightweight star Gary Cully has signed a long-term promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

The 26-year-old from Naas earned an impressive career-best win last time out when he stopped former Lightweight World Champion Miguel Vazquez in five rounds on the huge Leigh Wood vs. Mick Conlan World Title bill in Nottingham and it seems to have impressed enough to earn him a contract.

‘The Diva’, who fights out of the Colosseum Gym and Unit 3 Fitness under the guidance of trainers Pete Taylor and Niall Barrett, has won all fourteen of his fights since turning professional in September 2017 at the Devenish Complex in Belfast.

Cully claimed the Irish Lightweight Title by wiping out Belfast’s Joe Fitzpatrick in the opening round of their clash at Ulster Hall in 2020 before adding the WBO European Title to his collection with a second-round stoppage win over Viktor Kotochigov at the Bolton White Hotel in 2021.

Just getting started. Happy to be part of the Matchroom Boxing team. Thank you for the opportunity. Fight news dropping soon

It’s long since been felt that once big promotional backing was secured the Sarto stylist would kick on and have an impact at the highest level of the sport. However, securing that support proved difficult despite the fact the Kildare talent stepped up successfully anytime hewas challenged.

The Vazquez win looked certain to secure him a place on the Matchroom roster, however there was concern it wasn’t going to happen as time passed and Cully expressed his frustration at a lack of promotional interest.

However, he has now joined Katie Taylor and Caoimhin Agyarko on Team Hearn and will now get the chance to show off his unique talent on the biggest of stages.

The move can also been seen as a positive Matchroom to promote in Belfast move. Light middleweight Agyarko has been promised a homecoming by Hearn and co and the more Irish fighters on Matchroom’s books the better.