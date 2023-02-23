Eddie Hearn shares huge Croke Park – Wembley cost difference

The cost of going to Croke Park is £1 million more than the price of a Wembley-hosted fight night Eddie Hearn said when explaining why Katie Taylor’s homecoming will take place at the 3Arena.

Talk of a massive Croke Park Taylor-topped fight night has been doing the rounds since April of 2021. A September 2021 rematch with Amanda Serrano was initially muted, only for the Puerto Rican to press pause on any return in favour of exploring her featherweight options.

However, hope of a stadium fight on Irish soil for the Irish Icon reached record highs over the last few months as Serrano agreed to rematch the greatest women’s fight of all time in Dublin on May 20.

That repeat won’t play out at GAA headquarters, instead, it found a home at the Dublin Docklands venue that hosted many a memorable night for Bernard Dunne.

The venue formerly known as the Point Depot is a consolation prize of sorts, but the only option according to the DAZN-aligned fight maker.

After the GAA said the issue with regard to the Irish fight legend performing at the famous Dublin venue revolved around a debate as to who should pay the E400,000 security costs, Hearn has revealed ‘operating costs’ actually make GAA headquarters £1 million more expensive than the home of the English football team, where he has hosted fights for Anthony Joshua and the likes.

“We know it’s £1 million more to host a fight there than Wembley, which is wild but it is what it is. Everybody says “Just pay it, just pay it, it’s great business,” well that isn’t a great business because imagine making a fight like that and losing a £1 million. Fantastic, what a great business,” Hearn said when speaking to Betfred’s Lightweight Boxing Show.

“The 3Arena is only 9,000 or 10,000 but it’s the biggest arena in Ireland. We keep talking about these outdoor events for Katie but if I miss this slot then we may never get the chance to go. By the way it’s an unbelievable arena. The atmosphere would be wild. We won’t be very popular though as the tickets will go on day one.”

Croke Park won’t host the undisputed lightweight champion’s first fight in Ireland since her trailblazing amateur days but could be the venue for a September Irish v England showdown.

With the help of the Irish government and MMA star Conor McGregor, who offered to sponsor the event, Hearn believes he can revisit a Jones Road visit later in the year.



“I just want it to happen. Katie said to me she wants Amanda Serrano and Chantelle Cameron. The Chantelle Cameron fight could be the fight for Croke Park, but let’s get this up and running, get tickets on sale and give Katie Taylor a homecoming in Ireland,” he adds before talking McGregor.

“Conor McGregor talked about supporting the event and he’s just full of beans. I had a nice pint of Black Forged Irish Stout, which is better than Guinness, and it was just mad being around Conor. Imagine watching a Conor McGregor press conference and that’s basically what it was like at dinner. He’s a character, he’s a great promoter and he genuinely loves Katie Taylor and wants to help. I’m sure he’ll be part of the show.”

Irish-boxing.com understands Croke Park and Wembley have a similar rental fee but operational costs as well as security costs quoted by the GAA make the Irish venue more expensive by the tune of £1 million. If the pitch was to be relayed the cost would increase further.