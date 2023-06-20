Eddie Hearn Shares Exciting Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron Rematch News

Katie Taylor will go straight into a rematch with Chantelle Cameron and the repeat looks likely to happen in Ireland.

The Irish sporting sensation lost for the first time as a pro when she fought the English fighter on top of a massive Dublin-hosted fight night on May 20.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world called for a rematch immediately after the heartbreaking reverse was confirmed and there was instant talk of a Croke Park return in the Autumn.

That repeat chatter died down in the days following the defeat with Cameron suggesting she wanted a homecoming of her own and promoter Eddie Hearn indicating Amanda Serrano may be a better option.

However, speaking a month after the 3 Arena hosted night while in New York for Jason Quigley versus Edgar Berlanga fight week, Hearn revealed, Taylor will activate her rematch clause and will repeat with the Northampton native next.

“Katie said is going to exercise that rematch clause against Chantel Cameron. We’ll plan that fight for November time,” said Hearn.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor Ring Walk

The Matchroom boss, who promotes both undisputed champions, suggests he had tried to persuade the Irish legend to explore other options, only to be told there is only one fight the Olympic gold medal winner wants.

“It’s gonna be a huge fight. There was no talking Katie Taylor into any other fight. All she wanted was a chance to rematch Chantel Cameron. Chantel Cameron will come into that fight as the A side, as the favorite as well and it’ll be a massive night.”

Speaking earlier in the day, Hearn also revealed he was planning a return to Dublin in November, which suggests Dublin could be set for another massive night. That also indicates Gary Cully, Thomas Carty and Paddy Donovan could get to fight in Dublin for a second time this year later in the year. If Quigley upsets Berlanga this coming Saturday he to could play a big role on any Dublin fight card.