Eddie Hearn says NO to Katie Taylor Michael Conlan New York doubleheader

Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan will not share a Madison Square Garden St Patrick’s Day monster Irish bill revealed Eddie Hearn.

Speaking after Jason Quigley‘s middleweight world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade in Newhampshire on Friday night the Matchroom boss said he had no plans to put the two on the same spring card.

Talk of a huge Irish March 17 fight night including the Olympians started as soon as it was revealed Matchroom had won purse bids to promote Conlan’s WBA ‘interim’ title fight with Leigh Wood.

Considering Hearn had previously revealed New York and MSG Taylor and Amanda Serrano Spring plans many felt he was set to go full Irish on Paddys Day and paint the Garden green.

However, speaking to Donagh Corby over the weekend he confirmed that wasn’t the case. The Matchroom boss did admit a card hosting massive fights for both would be ‘wild’ – but said suggest the undisputed lightweight champion deserves all the spotlight when she faces the seven weight world champ.

Bad news Irish fans – the dream double header of Taylor-Serrano and Conlan-Wood at MSG is not likely, according to promoter @EddieHearn. @KatieTaylor vs @Serranosisters and @mickconlan11 vs @itsLeighWood will take place on separate nights.



— Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) November 20, 2021

The DAZN aligned promoter did confirm the massive Taylor and Serrano clash was close to being done and didn’t deny New York was the destination for Conlan versus Wood.

Indeed, speaking previously he suggested Madison Square Garden was his preferred destination for that fight.

“For me it’s a great buzz to put on a St Patrick’s Day event in New York for a fight like that in the big room at the garden, that will probably be my first choice,” Hearn said.

“But I do know we can fill the City Ground in Nottingham, so it will be between the City Ground and Madison Square Garden.

“We will make a decision in the next week.”

Irish fight fans will now be excited about the possibility of two separate New York fight nights just a month apart. Two separate Irish topped New York bills could also be good news for Irish fighters, with a host looking to benefit just like Thomas O’Toole did on the Quigley Andrade card the weekend.