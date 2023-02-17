Eddie Hearn reveals what was said in Conor McGregor Dublin meeting

‘Big Katie Taylor fan’ Conor McGregor will help ensure the Irish superstar fights in Croke Park in September, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss had hoped to bring the Irish Icon to the iconic venue on May 20 but a stadium homecoming proved too expensive for the promoter.

After a standoff with the GAA, MMA star McGregor offered to help financially, declaring he would put up the half a million reportedly needed to get things over the line.

Hearn was open to the offer and began talking to McGreogor. He flew into Dublin on Monday, meet ‘The Notorious’ at the Black Forge, and held positive discussions with regard to the former Crumlin BC amateur working with the promotion.

“We talked about Croke Park,” Hearn said of his meeting with McGregor in an interview with iD Boxing. “We talked about how the fight would work, what the route is for Katie. We talked about other stuff as well.”

The plan now seems to be to rematch Amanda Serrano in Dublin Dockland’s venue the 3Arena on May 20 and explore Croke Park for September.

Hearn suggests he will need the support of McGreogr and the Irish government to ensure that plan comes to fruition.

“It does look likely that Taylor-Serrano will end up at 3Arena and then we’ll do a Croke Park fight in September with his support and hopefully the government’s support as well. But we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks. Just a really good day [with McGregor].”