Eddie Hearn Reveals the Motivational Words he Shared with ‘Devasted’ Katie Taylor

Eddie Hearn was delighted to see Katie Taylor in pain last weekend.

It’s not that the Matchroom boss wanted to see the Irish Icon suffer a heartbreaking defeat in her first fight as a professional in Dublin, her number-one fan was very sympathetic post the reverse to Chantelle Cameron.

It’s more he sees it as a sign she will do all she can to reverse the result in a rematch.

The DAZN-aligned promoter revealed he left the 3Arena with a devastated Taylor last weekend and told her to use the pain to fuel a successful comeback.

Appearing on The MMA Hour, Hearn admitted: “She was devastated.

“When I saw her in the lift actually – we went down the lift and I walked with her to the car, she was sort of gobsmacked.

“It was quite a trippy experience watching her lose, wasn’t it? When they announced Chantelle Cameron, everyone was like, ‘my God, Katie Taylor’s lost.’

“I said, ‘listen, now is the most exciting chapter of your career’, and she said, ‘it doesn’t feel like it. It feels like a bad dream.’

Dublin, Ireland: Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron Press Conference to announce their Historic Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight in Dublin on May 20, 2023. 20 March 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor and Eddie Hearn speak with press.

“I said, ‘does it hurt?’ She says, ‘so bad’. I said, ‘great, that is all we need to know because the moment it doesn’t hurt, then it is time to hang up the gloves.’

“You have got to live off this pain now until this next fight. It has got to eat you up every single day of your life.

“She said, ‘we’ll win this rematch,’ and I said, ‘that’s what I want to hear.’

“These next few days, she is going to be the most unhappiest person on the planet.

“She will smile. She will be wonderful around her family. She will continue her faith, but it will be eating her up inside like the competitor she is and she will come back stronger.

“The rematch will be epic and she will believe she can win.”