Eddie Hearn reveals exciting list of potential McCrory opponents while making explosive Berlanga prediction

Padraig McCrory will be in opponent dreamland if he manages to win his massive ‘someone is going to sleep’ fight with Edgar Berlanga in Orlando next month.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes former Jason Quigley foe, Berlanga, believes the winner of the February 24 clash at the Caribe Royale Orlando, will be next in line for the biggest names in the super middleweight division.

Along with the likes of former Dennis Hogan opponent, Jaime Munguia, John Ryder and another fellow big punching 168lbs star David Benavidez, ‘The Hammer’ could emerge as a viable foe for Canelo Alvarez, suggests the Matchroom boss.

“The winner could fight the winner of Mungia – Ryder, could fight Benavidez, could fight Canela Alvarez. It’s a massive massive fight for both,” Hearn said.

A fight involving two fighters with sleeping pill powers is also one fans should not sleep on warns the Essex fight maker.

Hearn predicts a shootout in Orlando and can’t see the fight going the distance.

“The amount of people I’ve talked to about that fight that have just been like ‘oh my goodness, someone is going asleep in that fight’. McCrory is a huge puncher and he tells me he is 100 percent winning that fight. Edgar Berlanga needs a statement. It’s a real dangerous fight for both. They’ve called it a shootout, it really is. It’s two massive punchers and the winner will put themselves in an unbelievable position.”

The Dee Walsh trained, McCrory’s last three fights have gone the distance but in all three he had been nursing a hand injury. Prior to that he went on a sensational run of five consecutive step-up knockout wins.

The knockouts have also dried up for his New York-based opponent, who at one stage was being talked about as the biggest puncher in boxing.

Berlanga stopped his first 16 opponents within a round but has gone the distance with his last five, including a 12 round fight with Jason Quigley in July.

