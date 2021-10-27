Eddie Hearn Reveals BIG Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Plans

Eddie Hearn is ready to go big for the biggest female fight of all time.

The Matchroom boss revealed positive talks have taken place with Team Amanda Serrano and he is hoping the New York based Puerto Rican will finally fight Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] in April.

Indeed, after ‘good chats’ with Most Valuable Promotions, the promoter has provisionally booked Madison Square Garden for April – and so big is the fight that Hearn plans to bring it to the big room, not the Theatre.

“I had good chats with Nakisa [Bidarian] and Jake Paul and those guys at Most Valuable [Promotions],” Hearn explained on the Boxing with Chris Mannix Podcast.

“They appear to wanna make that fight — so do we. We’ve already spoken to The Garden about doing that fight in April. I think we can do it,” he adds before revealing he wants to make a big room big statement.

“But why go in the small room? I mean, one thing’s for sure – that small room sells out real fast for that fight, right? So, if we want to make a statement for women’s boxing, you’ve got the powerhouse of Matchroom, you’ve got the powerhouse of Jake Paul, you’ve got the powerhouse of two of the great female pound-for-pound fighters of all time. Let’s roll the dice.

“Because if we want to put women’s boxing at the forefront, and we want to make a statement, you don’t make a statement by going in a small hall. You make a statement going in the big hall. And if it catches fire, if people understand it, if people buy into the hype, which doesn’t even need to be there, I think it can capture the imagination. And I think it can fill it up.”

After a number of false dawns, the 32-year-old Serrano [40(30)-1-1] appeared set to fight the Irish fight legend in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

After a cooling-off period talks have begun again and both parties have pointed to a massive 2022 showdown.

Serrano, who now has Youtuber Jake Paul as part of her team, seems keener than ever, the seven-weight world champion stressing she wants a chance to secure her legacy and join the likes of Taylor and Claressa Shields in the GWOAT debate.

“We’re very competitive and we want to be known as the best,” Serrano explained when speaking to the The Mirror.

“Katie has done a lot and I have my accomplishments, I’ve won world titles at seven different weights and I feel like I am the GWOAT at the lighter weights.

“We have respect for each other, we’re both great world champions and I just can’t wait to finally get this fight over with and prove who is the best fighter in the world: Me.”

It now appears undisputed lighter star Taylor will fight in December in England most likely against a mandatory challenger before taking on Serrano in the Sping of 2022.