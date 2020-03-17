Logo



Eddie Hearn predicts spiteful Katie Taylor will punish disrespectful Amanda Serrano

A more spiteful Katie Taylor will be on display when Amanda Serrano comes to Manchester on May 2 predicts Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss claims the undisputed lightweight champion of the world feels disrespected by her counterpart – and predicts she will have a bit more bite about her come their mega bout.

The Bray native has always been noted for her respectful approach and seems to loath the trash talk approach.

Serrano on the other hand isn’t afraid to verbalize and as a result is a good fight builder. The seven weight world champion has praised Taylor on occasion, but been more keen to try and dispel any ‘super woman myth’.

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican went as far as to say : “She’s an average woman — she’s a girl. I mean, my trainer, Jordan [Maldonado], saw it when she was in there with my sister [Cindy Serrano]. She’s average — there’s nothing really to her. She’s not no superhero like everyone paints her to be. Katie Taylor’s just another female fighter.”

The New York based fighter has also flipped regularly from calling for the fight to claiming she was walking away from the ‘biggest fight in female boxing history’ and the sport in general.

Serrano’s approach has seen Taylor flirt with entering the trash talk realm – and while she doesn’t quite cross any lines she did suggest she felt her rival was scared.

Hearn predicts we may see more of that side of the Olympic medal winner in the build up to a fight that is currently scheduled for May 2 and Manchester.

“Katie Taylor feels like she’s been disrespected by Amanda Serrano”, Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports, “and I love to see that in Katie Taylor.

“I think you’re going to see some spite in this fight, but you see spite from Serrano in every fight.”

Taylor pointed out it’s a fight she has been waiting for and one she can’t wait to have.

“It’s a fight that seems to have been talked about for years so I’m just glad it’s finally on,” said Taylor.

“It’s a massive fight and one that I have been looking forward to for a long, long time.

“I’ve been working hard in training camp in the US since the start of the year so it’s great have a date to focus on now and I can’t wait for May 2nd.”

