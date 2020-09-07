Eddie Hearn plots Katie Taylor’s next big move

Eddie Hearn is leaning toward Cris Cyborg and a massive cross code clash for Katie Taylor [16(6)-0].

Having defeated Delfine Persoon for a second time on Fight Camp 4 to retain her four lightweight world titles, the what next’s question has been asked.

Chantelle Cameron has called for it, Natasha Jonas has said she’s willing, Jessica McCaskill has been labelled the obvious option, but Eddie Hearn seems to favour a clash with MMA star Cyborg.

With Matchroom looking to do the McCaskill versus Cecilia Braekhus rematch before the year is out, most assumed Taylor would take a well earned break before returning against the winner next March.

However, it appears the Bray native wants a second fight this year. It’s quite possible little knows Spaniard Miriam Gutierrez may provide Christmas opposition, but Hearn is thinking bigger.

Interestingly enough Amanda Serrano isn’t among the options listed by Hearn and Cyborg, an MMA star who holds a boxing licence, seems top of the wish list.

“[Taylor] has only boxed once this year,” Hearn said, speaking on the Matchroom boxing YouTube channel.

“And she would like to box twice this year, and it’s our aim to do that. She does have an outstanding mandatory with Miriam Gutierrez, the Spanish interim WBA world champion, and the WBA have been calling that for a while. They allowed the [Delphine] Persoon fight for undisputed, but we will have to deal with that at some stage.

“Some people even talking about a potential Natasha Jonas fight, some people talking about a [Jessica] McCaskill fight, and also I think we have to start looking at those big crossover fights.

“I like a fight against Cyborg. A crossover fight. Cyborg is a very competent boxer as well, and I think that’s a huge, huge fight. Katie’s at the stage now where she’s achieved so much.

“She boxed here for the undisputed, she filled out Madison Square Garden for the undisputed championship, she’s unified in Boston, she’s unified in Philadelphia, she’s boxed at Wembley stadium, she’s boxed at the Millennium stadium, she’s virtually done it all, so.”