Eddie Hearn Planning ‘Something Different’ Next for Katie Taylor

It looks like Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg continue to battle it out for the right to fight Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] next.

The MMA stars are top of Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn’s wish list when it comes to the Irish Icon’s next fight, as he plans to do ‘something fun and different’ with the undisputed lightweight world champion.

Both have been mentioned as potential opponents previously, Holm as far back as Taylor’s amateur days, and Cyborg ever since the Irish sporting legend became undisputed world champion. Both were also mentioned beside the trailblazer and Croke Park more recently before hopes of a September homecoming were dashed once again.

However, the pair remain in the frame and a fight with either in Las Vegas seems to be the preferred option.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Hearn said: “There’s two fights that I find really interesting — one is Holly Holm and one is Cris Cyborg.

“Holly Holm is a very good boxer. Cyborg can also box, has great power, doesn’t quite have the boxing résumé of Holly Holm, but they’re big crossover fights.

“I think Holly Holm has a fight left with the UFC, which would make that difficult to do. Cyborg I think has a Bellator agreement, but it doesn’t cross over into boxing. So just some friendly chats — she was at the show at Madison Square Garden — but no real negotiations.

“But definitely a fight that I would be interested in for a number of different reasons.

“Something different and fun. You get to Katie Taylor’s stage in her career and you start looking at other fights and it’s like, what can you do now? So it’s like, is it Holly Holm in Vegas or Cyborg in Vegas, or something in Dublin?”