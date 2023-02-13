Eddie Hearn outlines new Katie Taylor Croke Park Plan after meeting with Conor McGregor

Katie Taylor may still fight in Croke Park this year but just not in May suggests Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss was in Dublin today and meet with Conor McGregor in Crumlin to discuss the MMA stars offer to cover the €500,000 bill for security and other operational costs involved in staging a fight at Croke Park.

By all accounts, talks went well and McGregor is keen to get involved but it appears Jones Road still won’t host a massive Taylor homecoming.

The Irish Icon’s first fight in Ireland will most likely be at the 3Arena on May 20, although GAA Headquarters will be revisited for a September fight.

Speaking to RTE today Hearn said: “There’s a couple of phases to this: the number one important thing is to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland. Number two is to try and get her to fight in Croke Park. We’ve talked about the numbers, talked about the cost, the time-frame, the TV dates.

“We also talked about the value of fighting at the Three Arena, he’s fought there himself and said the atmosphere is unbelievable. But we want to work together to see how we can make it happen in a big stadium as well.

“I do think it’s realistic for us that 20 May will be in the Three Arena, but I think a stadium fight will follow suit and all of Katie’s fights now will be against undisputed champions.”

The Essex fight maker also suggests the final chapter of the undisputed lightweight champion’s career could be set in Ireland.

“Hopefully, we can actually finish her career after how many fights that may be, in Ireland.

“I don’t see the need to go anywhere else. We’ve talked about this for many years, and last year, we were so close. I’m not prepared to let it slip again. She must fight in Ireland on 20 May.”