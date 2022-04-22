Eddie Hearn makes Taylor – Serrano Mayweather – Pacquiao comparison

Eddie Hearn has likened Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] vs Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1(0)-1] to one of the biggest fights of all time.

The promoter believes the undisputed lightweight clash, set for Madison Square Garden and April 30 is female boxing’s Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

In truth, the meeting of the American and the Philippine star was well overcooked and didn’t deliver in terms of entertainment on the night – but the Matchroom boss is making the comparison with regard to the best of the era meeting in the most eagerly anticipated fight a particular time.

As a result, the Essex promoters argues suitable comparisons can be made between the meeting of the pound for pound stars and the 2015 clash, which is still the most successful and lucrative boxing bout of all time, raking in $72,198,500.00 at the gate alone.

“When I break it down, forget women’s boxing and forget men’s boxing here. This is a great fight,” Hearn told Talk Sport. “It’s almost like Mayweather-Pacquiao of women’s boxing. You’ve got an undisputed champion against the seven-division world champion.”

How eagerly anticipated the Irish – Puerto Rican meeting is, is proved by the superior levels of noise surrounding it to the fanfare surrounding a massive fight world title fight between Shakur Stevenon and Oscar Valdez claims Hearn.

“There’s another fight that night. Shakur Stevenson is fighting Oscar Valdez in a unification fight on ESPN. What an amazing fight.

“No one is talking about it. Everyone that night will be dialed into Taylor-Serrano and that’s the greatest compliment I can give. I can’t wait to see Katie walk out on that stage, on that platform. It’ll be a very proud moment.”