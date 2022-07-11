Eddie Hearn ‘Loves’ Spike O’Sullivan Step Up Fight for Caoimhin Agyarko

Eddie Hearn is adamant Caoimhin Agyarko [12(7)-0] is ready for a ‘big fight’ and would ‘love’ that step up to be against Gary Spike O’Sullivan [31(21)-5(4)].

The Matchroom boss was impressed with how the Belfast talent handled potentially dangerous pole Lukasz Maciec in what was his first fight at light-middleweight at the weekend and speaking after suggested a step up was needed.

The Essex fight maker is confident there are plenty of options but there is one fight that stands out at present.

Speaking after the fight, Hearn praised the fighter, saying: “He made it easy.

“I’d like to see him press down on the gas towards the end of the fight, but this was his first at 154 and there was a lot of pressure on him and a lot of unknowns down at that weight.”

“He’ll have a lot more confidence in the tank as he moves forward and I think he’s ready for a big fight. There are some great fights out there domestically.

“I love the ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan fight at 154 and there are some great fights with British 154-pounders as well, but now is the time to step up in the opposition.”

Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley were the names most often dropped when discussing a possible December Belfast show but the DAZN-aligned fight maker has suggested the Cork as an ideal fight for ‘Black Thunder’ pre and post Saturday’s win.

The Cork slugger losing in eight rounds to imperious Cuban Erislandy Lara at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn up at middleweight in May.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com before that fight he said he was eyeing a light middle return and was open to a fight with his Belfast counterpart.

