Eddie Hearn ‘Loves’ Dangerous Rematch for Gary Cully

Eddie Hearn is going to grant Gary Cully his rematch wish and allow the lightweight go into a ‘very dangerous’ rematch.

Like headline act Katie Taylor, chief support Cully lost on his big pro-Dublin debut at the 3Arena on May 20.

The Kildare fighter was shocked and stopped by clever and powerful Mexican Jose Felix Jr on the massive Matchroom card.

It’s a defeat Cully and his team are confident he can bounce back from – and it’s understood it’s a reverse ‘The Diva’ demanded he is handed the chance to avenge straight away.

Hearn, who still backs Cully to go on and win a world title, had talked about a mini rebuild and getting back into the swing of things fights but has since changed his tune.

The Essex fight maker is now on board with the rematch. Hearn admits it’s a risky move but ‘loves’ the fight for November 25 and the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron II card set for the 3Arena.

“Gary Cully wants the rematch,” he told IFL TV. “It’s a very very dangerous fight but I love it. If he wants to have that rematch it’s a massive fight for the card.”

Hearn has also suggested there will be a major clash for Caoimhin Agyarko on the card, with Troy Williamson offered the chance to fight while Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty will be in bouts of note.