Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is a genuine 50-50 fight

Eddie Hearn believes a Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight is a 50-50 career-defining fight!

The Irish sporting legend all but set up ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ when she defeated Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool last night.

If Serrano delivers next weekend against former Taylor opponent Miriam Gutierez in Miami Florida, Hearn is ‘almost certain’ the pound for pound stars will finally meet at the iconic Madison Square Garden in April.

“The plan 100% is Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden. That is the biggest fight in women’s boxing. Katie’s been wanting that fight for a long time,” Hearn explained to DAZN last night.

“Amanda Serrano fights next week. They now have the contract, they’re reviewing the contract. If she gets through next week I’m almost certain you’ll see Taylor-Serrano in April at Madison Square Garden.”

If the plan does come together and a fight, that has been muted since as far back as 2017, is signed sealed and delivered, Taylor won’t be the favourite for the first time in her career suggests Hearn.

The Matchroom boss sees the clash between the undisputed lightweight champion from Bray and the seven-weight world champion as a genuine 50-50 clash.

Playing the long game and increasing her profile has helped the now Jake Paul aligned fighter in terms of purse parity – and the fight maker believes there is also parity in potential victory chances.

“We’re ready to go.’ She’s got a fight next week and I think it’s going to be a quite straightforward process to get that fight contracted.

“That’s the defining fight. But they’re the fights that we’ve wanted for a long time. Serrano is the one. I’d call it 50-50. We’ve never seen Katie in a 50-50.

Hearn also suggests victory over Serrano would leave the trailblazer with nothing left to achieve.

“I think Katie in her mind thinks she’s got another five, 10 years – and she may have. I see it more like – I don’t even like saying it, because she gets really angry with me, but – three years.

“It could be six, seven, eight fights or whatever that is – but the Serrano one is one that leaves you with not many things to achieve. And they may do it twice. It’ll be such a good fight, you’ll probably end up seeing it twice.”