Eddie Hearn – Katie Taylor “MUST” Fight in Ireland

Eddie Hearn has given the clearest indication in some time that he plans a massive homecoming for Katie Taylor.

The Matchroom boss has declared that promoting the undisputed lightweight world champion on home turf is a “must”.

Speaking during an #askeddie session with DAZN Hearn revealed Matchroom have plans to bring the Irish icon back to Ireland.

“We’d love to take Katie Taylor to Ireland, obviously, she has business to take care of against Amanda Serrano but certainly before the career is over it’s a must to take Katie Taylor back to Ireland,” he said.

Q. When are you going to push for a big show in Ireland?@EddieHearn #AskEddie https://t.co/0jQ3WB8AVA pic.twitter.com/up7fOxhNbD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) March 9, 2022

It’s a question that has been thrown the way of the promoter, who has also recently discussed going to Belfast with Caomhin Agyarko, for quite some time and the response has always been positive but for the most part noncommittal.

Since turning over in 2016 one of Ireland’s greatest ever sports stars has fought all over Britain, New York, Boston, and Philadelphia but never at home.

A fight night at the 3Arena had long been promised by promoter Hearn, indeed when officially revealing in Dublin Castle he had signed the Olympic gold medal winner, he suggested the Bray native may fight at home as early as fight number four.

A homecoming was put off twice since, with an April 14th 2018 date being just days away from being announced before being shelved ‘indefinitely’ – with Taylor’s management noting they were advised by the Gardaí that the climate was “not conducive” to a card in Dublin.

Later in 2018 Adam Smith proposed Taylor fighting in Cork, the Head of Boxing in Sky Sports suggested Taylor fight on a festival. Hearn then queried whether Taylor and Natasha Jonas may fight in Ireland, but that fight ended up playing out in Manchester.

There have been repeated suggestions of a Belfast date for a boxer who many argue could sell out Croke Park but rumour suggests some within Taylor’s team felt an Odyssey fight night would not ‘fit’.

While it could be mere lip-service, Hearn’s comments suggest that Taylor may just get her big night at home and Ireland may get one of its biggest ever sporting occasions.

Before any possible homecoming, Taylor faces the toughest fight of her career to date when she meets Amanda Serrano in a historic Madison Square Garden undisputed clash next month.