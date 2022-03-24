Eddie Hearn is wrong about Whyte’s radio silence negatively affecting Fury

Eddie Hearn has spent the end of March firmly in the public eye as he looks to ramp up interest in the upcoming showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano scheduled for early May in New York. The promoter, of course, works on behalf of Taylor and has even been handing out free tickets to the super fight in Madison Square Garden after promising Liverpudlian and UFC star Molly McCann that he would provide her with complimentary seats to the bout after her stunning win over Luana Carolina. Initially, McCann couldn’t secure a ticket for love or money which is why she turned to Hearn who duly obliged.

In reality, it’s not hard to see why there is such a deafening clamour for tickets given that both fighters are astonishingly priced at 10/11 in the latest boxing betting online to win the bout. In short, there’s nothing between these two titans of women’s boxing and this should, in theory, be a night that revolutionizes the sport. You can all of a sudden see why Hearn has been on every talk show out there to market it over the month of March, but he hasn’t strictly kept to prompting just the Irish boxer Taylor during his media rounds and has also spent time talking about one of his other client, Dillian Whyte.

Hearn has obviously been trying to sell the Englishman’s fight against Tyson Fury to the public which will take place in late April. Intriguingly, this has involved the 42-year-old putting his energy into creating a narrative around Whyte’s radio silence and how it is serving to unnerve Fury during the build-up.

It should be said that Whyte has kept an uncharacteristically low profile over the last few months and notably, didn’t even turn up to the press conference which was meant to provide the promoters and respective camps an opportunity to announce the fight.

Furthermore, Whyte hasn’t posted anything about the upcoming duel at Wembley and has refused to acknowledge it on any of his social media channels. Crucially, he has signed a contract to fight Fury which means that he will make a ring walk a few hours before midnight on Saturday the 23rd of April. But until then, boxing fans can expect him to stay underground as he prepares for the biggest night of his boxing career. As for whether this approach will spook Fury, it’s unlikely and Hearn is perhaps misguided when he says that it will when you take into account that Deontay Wilder followed the same strategy before fighting Fury in October 2021.

To give Wilder his due, the third installment of their fight was closer but Fury ultimately prevailed after administering an 11th-round TKO.

With this in mind, you have to imagine that Fury has seen it all before and his training camp won’t be put out of sync by this tactic. Indeed, if he can beat Wilder after the American promised to let his fists do the talking then there’s a very good chance the Englishman can also beat Whyte when they square up in London during mid-spring.