Eddie Hearn hints at ‘X-rated’ fight for Padraig McCrory

Padraig McCrory versus Edgar Berlanga is a potentially explosive ‘X-rated’ clash of punchers guaranteed to entertain suggests Eddie Hearn.

However, it seems the fact not many outside of boxing know that’s the case, has stalled Matchroom from officially confirming the matchup as being made.

Talk about a massive McCrory – Berlanga bout has been increasing in volume in both senses of the word over the last two months.

In fact, the Dee Walsh-trained fighter told Irish-boxing.com that agreed financial terms and he is expecting to fight in America on February 24.

Still, despite all the positive talk, Matchroom have yet to officially announce the super middleweight match-up.

Speaking in America this week Hearn hinted as to why. The Matchroom Chairman waxed lyrical about the fight and its potential to deliver – but seems to feel a need to sell Conlan Boxing’s McCrory to the casual fan before going public with the pairing.

“The problem with Berlanga versus McCrory is, people who know the sport, who know Padraig and know Edgar Berlanga, know that that fight is X-rated,” Hearn told IFTV.

“It’s a difficult sell to the wider market, but let me tell you now that fight is a thriller. Look at Padraig’s world rankings, number 3 with the WBO, top 10 with all other governing bodies, it’s a big fight, a dangerous fight for both.”

Hearn’s ‘difficult sell’ line may concern some ‘Hammer’ followers but it genuinely does appear as if the Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year has the fight, just Hearn wants to work his promotional magic before confirming that that’s the case.

“Irish boxing is a big part of what we are doing at the moment and that’s a big opportunity for Padraig McCrory potentially.”

Irish-boxing.com now understands when McCrory and Berlanga do fight it will be a DAZN headline fight in Orlando on February 24.