Eddie Hearn heralds Andy Lee as the antidote to corporate commentary and bias punditry

Eddie Hearn claims Andy Lee will prove an antidote to corporate commentary and bias punditry when he takes the mic as part of DAZN’s new boxing broadcast team for all Matchroom UK events.

The former middleweight champion of the world was yesterday announced as part of a new and exciting line up for the broadcasters UK shows.

The current trainer, who has previously worked closely with Newstalk’s Off The Ball and provided commentary for a number of radio and television broadcasts, will predominantly perform co-commentary duties alongside legendary boxing voice Mike Costello.

The news has been welcomened across the board with many delighted to be informed the Limerick man will now have a regular platform to share his respected knowledge.

The fact he teams up with Costello is another aspect that has excited fight fans, particularly the more hardcore followers of the sport.

Matchroom boss, Hearn is particularly excited to have Lee as part of the broadcast team for his UK shows. Speaking to IFL TV he claimed Lee was on of the best pundits in the game and praised him as a straight-talking honest boxing brain.

“I think Andy Lee is one of the best in the sport. Some of the criticism you get is that people are too corporate and too bias. Andy Lee couldn’t more opposite to that. Andy is not a yes man, he speaks his mind, he speaks the truth, he is not looking for any favours, he’s not in any one camp and he is completely honest. He has an unbelievable boxing brain, he is an unbelievable analyst, is a fantastic commentator.”

Paddy Donovan, Jason Quigley and Joseph Parker’s coach was also praised in the press release confirming the DAZN line up.

It read: “Former WBO Middleweight World Champion Andy Lee remains one of the most prominent figures in boxing and holds a brilliant insight into coaching due to his involvement with Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker. The Irish fight legend possesses one of the sharpest minds in the sport and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite after stints with BBC Radio 5 Live and many more.”