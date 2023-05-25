Eddie Hearn Gives Taylor – Cameron Croke Park Rematch Update

A rematch in Croke Park has already been downgraded to a ‘maybe’ by Eddie Hearn.

Within minutes of Katie Taylor suffering a first career defeat to Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena last Saturday rematch talk was doing the rounds.

Croke Park was top of the list of venues initially mentioned but post-fight Cameron was talking about having a homecoming of her own.

Hearn was also less Croke Park forthright in the post-fight press conference, although he was adamant Taylor-Cameron II is now the biggest fight in women’s boxing.

Speaking to the MMA hour in the days after the bitter-sweet night for Irish boxing he suggested Dublin is still in the frame and praised Irish fans but wasn’t too sure about Croker.

Asked about the possibility of a sequel playing out on Jones Road, he said: “Maybe. It depends on the timing, September is kind of the latest that you can have that fight.

“I think a stadium would be fun. It was pretty good in there on Saturday night, wasn’t it?

“I loved the arena, just unbelievable.”

The Matchroom boss was taken aback by the atmosphere at the Dublin Dockland’s venue and the fact it was vibrant from so early in the night.

“One of the things that I enjoyed the most about Saturday was there was a 9,000 arena [and] at about 6:30/6:45, we have 7,000 people in there.

“The main-event was at 10:30/10:45. When i walked in at 5:15, there were 1,500/2,000 people in there. They loved it. They loved it.

“When you go to a city that has been starved of boxing, they definitely come in early, but when you go to a big fight like an O2, they just swarm in for the main-event.

“That is up to us to build the profile of the undercard and build the narrative of these fighters, so when someone buys a ticket to Taylor/Cameron, they go, ‘look at Carty vs McFarlane, these two heavyweight lumps having a tear up. I am not missing that, I am getting there at 7pm.'”