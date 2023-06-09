Eddie Hearn Gives Katie Taylor Update – Serrano back in the picture

Katie Taylor’s next fight will be a huge rematch but it remains to be seen who she will repeat against.

Eddie Hearn has suggested Amanda Serrano is back in the frame and said the undisputed lightweight world champion could have a second fight with the seven-weight world champion before she looks to avenge her Chantelle Cameron defeat.

Taylor and the New York raised Puerto Rican famously fought at Madison Square Garden in ‘the greatest female fight of all time’ and were set to rematch at the 3Arena on May 20 before Serrano had to withdraw with an injury.

Cameron stepped in and took her chance to become the first person to defeat the greatest female fighter of all time in Dublin last month.

A return with the undisputed light welterweight champion was instantly muted – and even called for by Taylor – but it appears Matchroom boss Hearn is exploring big fight options for Taylor.

TalkSPORT boxing correspondent Michael Benson revealed the Essex fight promoter is considering a big Taylor – Serrano II bout before making a Cameron rematch.

‼️ Katie Taylor could now rematch Amanda Serrano next and then look to fight Chantelle Cameron again afterwards, Eddie Hearn told me today. Discussions ongoing and Taylor vs Cameron rematch may well still happen first – decision by end of next week. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 7, 2023

Although the Jamie Moore trained Northampton native could still be next, a final decision will be made as early as next week.

Serrano has another rematch to contend with first as she is scheduled to fight Heather Hardy on August 5.

Taylor has a rematch clause with Cameron and it was hoped to bring her back to Dublin in November, although she has since been calling for a homecoming of her own.