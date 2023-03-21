Eddie Hearn gives Katie Taylor Ticket Update

Eddie Hearn has apologised in advance to the Irish fans that will be left disappointed after being unable to secure a ticket for Katie Taylor’s May 20 homecoming.

The Irish sporting hero comes home for the first time since turning over when she fights Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena this summer.

Tickets are expected to sell out in record time when they go on sale and no doubt thousands will be left disappointed as a result.

Speaking in a press conference in Dublin to promote the massive undisputed light welterweight world title fight Hearn predicted ticket issues. “I think the 3Arena is perfect. Obviously we are going to have a problem next week as we can’t sell… You will have a lot of upset people and I have it all the time when you have a sell-out. Unfortunately then, when we ask people not to resell tickets – and I don’t think you will get a great deal of that because people will be just obsessed with going to witness this historic moment. So we will have a problem next week with demand.”

The Matchroom boss confirmed tickets will go ‘on sale next week’ but wouldn’t say what date, advising people to keep an eye on Matchroom socials for more detailed information.

Asked about price ranges he said tickets will be priced “from very accessible to expensive.”

Hearn also admitted Croke Park would have been better suited in terms of ticket sales and appeasing the masses but suggests those disappointed may get another chance to watch Taylor live in Ireland.

“We are unfortunately leaving money behind going to this arena because it holds 8,000 versus 70,000 at Croke and there was other options outside but there is obviously a rugby match that weekend as well. I think it has worked out well. I would honestly like to say that this is a one-off but I don’t think it’s the last time that we will see Katie Taylor fight in Ireland, for sure.”

Photo Credit Matchroom and Mark Robinson.