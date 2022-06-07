Eddie Hearn Gives Katie Taylor Homecoming Hint

Eddie Hearn may have just dropped another homecoming hint when revealing Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] won’t Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] next.

The Matchroom boss confirmed Team Serrano had plans outside of repeating the pound-for-pound stars’ historic and record-breaking Madison Square Garden hosted undisputed lightweight world title fight while promoting a show in Cardiff over the weekend.

It’s news fight fans were expecting after the seven-weight world champion had suggested she was returning to the ring in August to fight on a Jake Paul undercard.

Hearn seems to believe that was always Team Serrano’s plan, claiming they had no real interest in listening to rematch offers.

It will prove disapointing for some but the majority of Irish fight fans are more venue concerned than opponent worried at present.

There is a huge desire to see the Irish Icon have her homecoming wish granted – and it looks more and more likely that will be the case by day.

The Essex promoter’s comments will see hope in that regard swell somewhat, as he revealed Serrano doesn’t want to come to Ireland, suggesting Dublin and Croke Park were part of the offer made to the Puerto Rican, which in turn would indicate Dublin is next on the agenda.

“They don’t want that fight, unfortunately,” Hearn told Pro Boxing Fans. “I mean we’ve spoken to Jake Paul’s team. They don’t really want to go to Ireland. They don’t really want the rematch. And it’s kind of like, regardless of the offer, we don’t want to do the rematch.”

April 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Behind the scenes on media day of Katie Taylor ahead of the Matchroom Boxing card on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Mandatory Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Hearn had previously become so frustrated with Team Serrano, particularly after an offer to fight at Fight Camp was turned down, that he walked away from discussions and put the idea of a fight to bed, before waking it for March’s mega boxing moment.

That isn’t the case this time, he is happy to explore other Taylor options and revist the fight next year.

“I think they want to go away and build some confidence and get a win in August and maybe we can look at it next year,” Hearn said. “It’s very disappointing because I love that fight. I think it’s a great fight and such a close fight. But yeah, it doesn’t look like it’s a fight that Amanda Serrano wants.”

Irish-boxing.com understands positive talks have taken place re a Taylor Croke Park topped bill and a homecoming is being planned for late September or early October.