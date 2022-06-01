Eddie Hearn gives Katie Taylor Croke Park Update

Representatives from Matchroom have held discussions with the GAA with regard to staging a Katie Taylor homecoming in Croke Park later this year.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed talks have taken place and a massive late September fight night is still on the cards.

The reigning undisputed lightweight champion has never fought at home as a pro but an Irish debut for the Irish icon looks more likely than ever at present.

It’s understood that the Bray fighter is extremely keen and her management team led by Brian Peters are pushing for it. There is also support from the GAA, Croke Park, and political figures. Hearn would ‘like to do it’ but it’s believed he has to persuade DAZN, who have concerns with regard to broadcast times in America, and that he has some weather concerns.

Speaking during an Instagram live video, Hearn revealed his desire to bring Taylor home and also moved Amanda Serrano back into the opponent pole after Holly Holm became the favourite to provide opposition last week.

He said: “We’d like to (do it in Croke Park). We’re speaking to a number of opponents.

“We’d love to do the Serrano rematch.

“A few of the guys here went over to speak to Croke Park. We shall see.”

The promoter, who has more than once admitted Katie Taylor is his favourite fighter, confirmed he had no concerns with regard to Taylor selling out the 80,000-seater stadium.