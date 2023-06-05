Eddie Hearn – Gary Cully will ‘still become world champ’

Eddie Hearn believes Gary Cully [16(10)-1(1)] is still a world champion in waiting.

‘The Diva’ suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the chief supporting to Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena on May 20.

Jose Felix Jr ruined the Kildare fighter’s coming out party by stopping the Pete Taylor trained talent in the third round of their lightweight contest.

It’s a setback reverse for a fighter, who had been talking about closing in on the massive names in the division and was heavily linked to Jorge Linares and Maxi Hughes.

However, it’s a setback he can recover from points out Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom promoter says the Matchroom fighter has time on his side as well as the talent to recover and have the kind of career many have backed him to have.

“In my opinion, Gary can still be a world champion,” Hearn told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m disappointed for Gary, I really am but he can come back, he’s young enough and he is good enough which is the most important thing.”

The Essex fight maker was also at pains to point out that Mexican Felix Jr didn’t expose the Irish champion, stressing the defeat came from something as simple as getting caught by a good shot.

“These things happen, he got caught by a decent fighter who can punch. It was also early in the round, there were two and a half mins on the clock when the knockdown came. I think the corner did the right thing by throwing the towel in.”