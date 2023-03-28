Eddie Hearn eyes up Padraig McCrory for American KO artist

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] could be chosen to fight ‘The Chosen One’ hints Eddie Hearn.

The Belfast super-middle is on the short list of opponents the Matchroom boss has in mind for Edgar Berlanga [20(16)-0].

It’s understood Matchroom want to promote their new signing on both sides of the Atlantic and are eyeing up a UK date for the 25-year-old.

Hearn suggests Irish Boxing Awards Boxer of the Year, McCrory could be the opponent they look to use when they introduce the NABO super middleweight champion to the UK.

“Pody McCrory is on the shortlist. He’s 18-0, I think he is top 10 in the world with two or three governing bodies. He hasn’t got the biggest profile in the world but is a good fighter and he’s on the list,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

Ala Katie Taylor rival Amanda Serrano, Berlanga is a New Yorker with strong Puerto Rican links, he is deemed a rising star of the future and a potential Canelo foe.

The undefeated puncher, who scored 16 successive first-round knockouts between 2016 and 2020, sits at #4 with the WBO and IBF and at #6 with the WBA. In that regard, he’d appeal to IBO world champ McCrory, although ‘The Hammer’ has options.

Jamie Conlan revealed the working-class hero will have a WBA world title eliminator on the undercard of Michael Conlan Luis Alberto Lopez world title tilt.

Offers have been made to WBA-approved opponents – one of which Irish-boxing.com understands is Mark Hefferon – and if one is accepted, McCrory will basically compete in a world title semi-final early this summer.

The 34-year-old had initially agreed to fight Yamaguchi “The Problem” Falcao on the Lopez-Conlan card, with the winner expected to get a shot at WBA world champion David Morrell.

The Brazilian, who his guided by the people that manage Connor Coyle, skipped the queue and will challenge the Cuban world title holder next, but McCrory’s number could be called straight after.

It could be the Dee Walsh trained fighter goes that route while cultivating a Berlanga fight and making it bigger.