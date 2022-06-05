Eddie Hearn explains why Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Rematch is Off

There won’t be an immediate repeat of the biggest female fight of all time Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] and Amanda Serrano [42(30)-2(0)-1] will not rematch this summer or possibly even this year suggests the Matchroom boss.

Ever since the pair’s already iconic and record-breaking Fight of the Year contender in Madison Square Garden the talk has been of a return.

All parties seemed keen and there was hope the clash could play out in Croke Park this September.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Referee Michael Griffin separate Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

However, seven weight world champ Serrano threw a spanner in the works over the weekend as she suggested she would fight in August, sparking talk she would populate a Jake Paul undercard on August 13.

With undisputed lightweight world champion, Taylor’s team all out trying to make a September homecoming possible it appeared as if an immediate rematch was dead in the water.

Speaking in Cardiff this week Hearn confirmed that was the case. The promoter said Team Serrano don’t want the fight at the present time.

“I think they wanna go away, build some confidence, get a win in August and maybe we can look at it next year,” he said when speaking to Pro Boxing Fans.

The news could actually be a positive in terms of getting Croke Park over the line. It’s believed one of the concerns with regard to coming to the Irish capital surrounded TV times. DAZN want to air any Taylor-Serrano return at prime time in America, which wouldn’t be possible if the fight was to take place in Ireland, so no Serrano may soften their objections.

Not to mention if the rematch is not on the cards, and a not so glamourous opponent is chosen, the event element may be key in terms of selling the fight – and you can’t get bigger than Ireland’s greatest ever sports star returning home to fight at such an iconic venue in front of record crowds.