Eddie Hearn explains why Croke Park is key to Taylor – Serrano rematch

If Amanda Serrano wants to get paid she will have to come to Croke Park warns Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss revealed Team Serrano shut down any talk of rematching with Katie Taylor in Ireland when he tried to make a repeat of the greatest female fight of all time for Ireland in September.

The seven-weight world champion seems to want to put the fight on the long finger and will target unifying the featherweight division before even contemplating a re-run.

The New York based Puerto Rican’s team also suggested concerns about coming to Ireland for a fight they will revisit as an option next year.

Hearn is on board with picking up negotiations next year – and it appears next summer in Ireland may be the target – but he warns Serrano, who next fights on a Jake Paul undercard at Madison Square Garden on August 6, that if she wants a substantial purse increase for a rematch of the record-breaking bout, she may have to fight at GAA Headquarters.

The Essex fight maker argues Matchroom will need the revenue an 80,000 gate generates to meet any pay rise requests.

“We can’t create the kind of money for Amanda Serrano without doing the biggest gate possible,” Hearn explained.

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano during their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

“If we’re going to pay Amanda Serrano significantly more than the first fight, where she just lost, and she’s challenging again for the world titles, we think that’s a pretty fair spot to be in.”

The promoter also teased ‘The Real Deal’s’ reluctance may have more to do with fear of defeat than anything else.

“If you don’t want the money, if you don’t want the legacy, if you don’t want to create history, I understand. … If you don’t think you can win, you don’t go. That’s the truth.”

Expanding on that point he adds: “It was surprising because I thought Amanda felt like she won the fight and she could beat Katie Taylor, and they’d be turning down a huge amount of money. But they don’t even want to entertain the discussions.”