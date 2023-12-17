Eddie Hearn dangles Canelo Carrott in front of Padraig McCrory

His breakthrough fight may not be in Las Vegas as first expected but Padraig McCrory is so close to hitting the boxing jackpot says Eddie Hearn.

McCrory was last night confirmed as one-half of a big DAZN headline fight and will trade leather with Edgar Berlanga in Orlando on February 24.

It’s a massive fight for ‘The Hammer,’ the kind he has been longing for, and a clash that should generate a substantial payday.

It’s also a fight that could massively change the trajectory of the working-class hero’s career predicts Hearn.

The Matchroom boss, who signed former Top Rank knockout artist Berlanga this year, says the Belfast super middle would win the boxing lottery if he gets his hand raised on the Dazn broadcast clash.

Hearn, who promotes Katie Taylor, Caoimhin Agyarko and Gary Cully, says the Dee Walsh-trained puncher will put himself in the frame to fight Jaime Munguia and even one Saul Canelo Alvarez if he overcomes Berlanga.

“I think you’d look to put him in with Munguia, does he look for a fight with Canelo? If Padraig McCrory wins that fight he has swum the channel and won the Euromillions in the same night,” Hearn told IFL TV.

I've won the lotto then

💰@ColmMcGuigan lucky dip please pic.twitter.com/SdDf3rdPgW — Pody McCrory (@padraigmc1988) December 17, 2023

Speaking previously on the fight, Hearn said: “People who know the sport, who know Padraig and know Edgar Berlanga, know that that fight is X-rated,” Hearn told IFTV.

“It’s a difficult sell to the wider market, but let me tell you now that fight is a thriller. Look at Padraig’s world rankings, number 3 with the WBO, top 10 with all other governing bodies, it’s a big fight, a dangerous fight for both.”