Eddie Hearn believes Micheal Conlan rematch is ‘biggest fight’ out there for Leigh Wood

Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] is the man to help Leigh Wood [26(16)-2(1)] fulfill his City Ground dream, according to Eddie Hearn.

The WBA ‘regular’ featherweight has options galore having stopped the Irish star in sensational fashion earlier this month – but none are bigger than a repeat with the Olympic medalist claims the promoter.

A jaunt to America and a fight with Leo Santa Cruz is one avenue the champion can take as is a unification clash with Josh Warrington after he defeated Kiko Martinez in Leeds on Saturday.

However, in terms of filling a stadium a repeat of the early Fight of the Year contender makes most sense according to the Matchroom boss.

“All Leigh Wood wants to do is fight at the City Ground,” said Hearn when speaking to BoxingScene before Saturday’s Leeds bout fight. “So, what are the fights? Kiko Martinez? Maybe. Josh Warrington? Absolutely, although he might want it at Elland Road, so it is a toss-up. Michael Conlan rematch? Absolutely. Santa Cruz? Yes. He has got options.

“The rematch might be the biggest fight. It was an epic fight, but he has got options now. Generally, you get the opportunity to do it in July, which gives him another three or four weeks off. He has had two, is that enough? if you want to do it, you can’t say wait until next year, this is his window. He needs to be ready for the back end of the summer if he is going to box at the City Ground.”

Nottingham, UK: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan, WBA Featherweight World Title. 13 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

If it is to be the City Ground next those options have dwindled after Saturday. Warrington’s broken jaw suggests he may not be ready for the summer, without a title Martinez may not be deemed a big enough dance partner when it comes to going outdoors and Irish fight fans know from Santa Cruz’s rivalry with Carl Frampton, the American doesn’t travel.

It puts Conlan back into pole position and an immediate rematch is much more likely.