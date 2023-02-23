Eddie Hearn backs world title ready Gary Cully to become Irish Boxing’s starman

Eddie Hearn believes Gary Cully [16(10)-0]is primed to become a world champion and will eventually graduate to Irish boxing’s star attraction.

The Matchroom boss was extremely impressed with how the Kildare lightweight dealt with Wilfredo Flores on the Wood-Lara card last Saturday night – and was full of praise post the win.

The Essex fight maker revealed ‘The Diva’ will provide chief support to Irish Icon Katie Taylor at the 3Arena on May 20 and said the 27-year-old is world title ready in a division where Devon Haney holds all the marbles.

Hearn, who promotes Taylor and light middleweight prospect Caoimhin Agyarko, also backed the lightweight to become a star of Irish boxing, in fact, he is confident the Irish champion will eventually emerge as the main Irish attraction once Katie Taylor’s time is done.

“That was another great performance and now It’s time for the step up. Everything is about timing and it just so happens we’ve got a small event happening in Ireland on May 20, Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano, and this guy is going to be chief support,” Hearn said from ringside.

“It’s time for him to make his assault on a world title now.

“We’ve got one of the great icons of all time in Katie Taylor. She’s going to be around for a while yet but this young man is going to be carrying the flag for Irish boxing for a long time — and I believe he can capture world titles.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully v Wilfredo Flores, WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title . 18 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“He’s got great travelling support here and On May 20 the whole country is going to witness the first step towards a world title for Gary Cully.”

The Pete Taylor trained fighter is in agreement with his promoter, declaring he is a ‘super star’ Matchroom can launch onto the world scene.

“I went over to the ropes, and I told Eddie I’m a superstar. I believe that; I always believed that. I believe Matchroom has been massive for my career. I believe that Matchroom and Eddie are the best in the world, and I believe that I’m one of the best lightweights in the world as well, so it’s the perfect platform to be on.”