Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Eddie Hearn backs world title ready Gary Cully to become Irish Boxing’s starman

Jonny Stapleton ,

Eddie Hearn believes Gary Cully [16(10)-0]is primed to become a world champion and will eventually graduate to Irish boxing’s star attraction.

The Matchroom boss was extremely impressed with how the Kildare lightweight dealt with Wilfredo Flores on the Wood-Lara card last Saturday night – and was full of praise post the win.

The Essex fight maker revealed ‘The Diva’ will provide chief support to Irish Icon Katie Taylor at the 3Arena on May 20 and said the 27-year-old is world title ready in a division where Devon Haney holds all the marbles.

Hearn, who promotes Taylor and light middleweight prospect Caoimhin Agyarko, also backed the lightweight to become a star of Irish boxing, in fact, he is confident the Irish champion will eventually emerge as the main Irish attraction once Katie Taylor’s time is done.

“That was another great performance and now It’s time for the step up. Everything is about timing and it just so happens we’ve got a small event happening in Ireland on May 20, Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano, and this guy is going to be chief support,” Hearn said from ringside.

“It’s time for him to make his assault on a world title now.

“We’ve got one of the great icons of all time in Katie Taylor. She’s going to be around for a while yet but this young man is going to be carrying the flag for Irish boxing for a long time — and I believe he can capture world titles.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully v Wilfredo Flores, WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title . 18 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“He’s got great travelling support here and On May 20 the whole country is going to witness the first step towards a world title for Gary Cully.”

The Pete Taylor trained fighter is in agreement with his promoter, declaring he is a ‘super star’ Matchroom can launch onto the world scene.

“I went over to the ropes, and I told Eddie I’m a superstar. I believe that; I always believed that. I believe Matchroom has been massive for my career. I believe that Matchroom and Eddie are the best in the world, and I believe that I’m one of the best lightweights in the world as well, so it’s the perfect platform to be on.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

How to Watch Willo Hayden and Edward Donovan Fight Tonight

Jonny Stapleton

‘I’ll show them I’m the ‘Real Deal’ – Paddy Donovan hits back at confident Team Camero

Jonny Stapleton

Homeward Bound Ray Moylette aiming to become a Mayo legend

irishboxing