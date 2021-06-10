Eddie Hearn accidentally reveals Tommy McCarthy v Chris Billam Smith plans

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)] and Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1(0)] will settle their grudge in week one of Fight Camp 2 if Eddie Hearn’s notes are to be believed.

It was revealed ‘The Mac Attack’ would defend his British title against the Commonwealth champion within minutes of the cruiserweight making a successful first defence of his European title against Alexandru Jur on May 15th.

It since emerged the vacant British title would also be on the line and that one of the Fight Camp cards would host the clash.

Today [Thursday] Hearn seemed to let slip the eagerly anticipated from out of nowhere grudge match would populate the first Fight Camp instalment.

It appears McCarthy v Billam Smith will play out on the same card that will be topped by Conor Benn v Adrian Granados and will also feature Shannon Courtenay v Rachel Ball 2, Jack Cullen v Avni Yildrim, and appearances for Campbell Hatton, Anthony Fowler, and Sandy Ryan.

While unconfirmed, this card looks set to take place in the Brentwood mansion on Saturday July 31st.

Plans for the packed Fight Camp schedule came to light with Hearn accidentally unveiling the line-up in a photo of himself and a fan that was posted on Twitter.

“This year’s Fight Camp will be on a whole new level in terms of the cards and the main events,” the Matchroom chief told DAZN earlier this week.

“The entertainment, the presentation, everything will be souped up for the 2021 Fight Camp. Even though we’ve only done one so far, we’re really hoping to make this a bit of a flagship event for Matchroom Boxing.”

“The value we had as a business through creating Fight Camp was second to none because the world was watching, with no live events, or only a few events in a studio somewhere in a cul-de-sac.”

“All of a sudden, we came out with fireworks blazing, electric ring walks, in our garden at our HQ. And the reception we received, even though we lost a lot of money, was great for our business even if not profitable.”

“This year, again, it won’t be about making a lot of money. We will be investing it all into the production and the fighters.”

An official announcement had been mooted for next Monday but, considering today’s leak, confirmation may come sooner.