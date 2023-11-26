Ed Sheeran makes Katie Taylor big Croke Park promise

Ed Sheeran has promised to sing Katie Taylor out if she fights at Croke Park next year.

Eddie Hearn will look to make the Irish Icon’s Croke Park dream come true after she teed up a massive rubber match with Chantelle Cameron with a sensational win in the 3Arena on Saturday night.

If Matchroom and Team Taylor manage to bring boxing to Jones Road for the first time since Muhammad Ali defeated Al Blue Lewis in 1972, and Taylor gets to fight in front of 80,000 plus, the music star says he will provide the vocals for the two-weight undisputed world champions ring walk.

Sheeran witnessed a sensational and historic Taylor win from ringside on Saturday and joined in with the post-fight celebrations where he committed to accompanying Taylor to the ring.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed: “Ed Sheeran said he would sing her out genuinely.”

Hearn also suggested going to a Stadium of the size of Croke Park would open the Katie Taylor experience younger fans.

“Go to the shopping centre (for the public work out) got all generations, eight, nine year olds, you’re got granddads. And when you have got 30 euro tickets or cheaper and ten thousand of them it is going to be a massive celebration for generations in this country and that’s the appeal and I know it would appeal to Katie as well.

“At the end of the day it is great to drive big gate to the 3Arena. Even if is a similar gate with 60,000. To see those people come out would be a visual moment this country would never forget.”