EBU take Mandatory status away from Two Time World Champ – Not that McCarthy will be concerned

Two-time cruiserweight world champion Krzysztof Wlodarczyk [58(39)-4(1)-1] is no longer mandatory for Tommy McCarthy’s European title.

The Polish fighter was initially confirmed as next in line for McCarthy [18(9)-2(1)] back in November of last year putting him on a collision course with Ireland’s 15th European champion.

Talks were underway with the Pole’s team and a deal all but signed, only for Wlodarczyk to end up in jail for breach of a driving ban.

With the mandatory challenger otherwise engaged the EBU allowed the popular Belfast big man to make a voluntary defence.

As a result, ‘The Mack Attack’ made his first defence against Alexandru Jur [19(7)-5(3)] in Manchester in May and dominated his way to a stoppage win.

Having retained his mandatory status Wlodarczyk was said to be eying up the winner of McCarthy versus Chris Billiam Smith, which is set the second week of Fight Camp, but today the EBU confirmed he is no longer in line for the title.

General Secretary of the EBU Enza Jacoponi today confirmed: “We inform you that Krszystof Wlodarczyk fought on 17th July last under the PBU and – as foreseen by our Rules- he is automatically removed from the position of official challenger to the EBU title.

“We will appoint the new official challenger of the champion Tommy McCarthy following the rankings order and we will give new terms.”

The news although relevant to the Belfast cruiserweight possibly won’t even catch his attention. The 30-year-old is adamant that he will deal with the ‘Gentleman’ in their July 31 European, British and Commonwealth title fight before going on to world level.

The Mark Dunlop-managed fighter wants one of the cruiserweight world titleholders after his bad blood match with Billiam Smith.

Speaking when he signed McCarthy to Matchroom, Eddie Hearn shared a belief the Pete Taylor fighter was just one win away from a world title shot.

Come through that in Fight Camp and Hearn believes a world title shot will be next.

“Tommy took the risk to travel to Italy against [Fabio] Turchi and followed it up by winning the European Title and successfully defending it on Saturday. Now we’ve made a cracker between Tommy and Chris Billam-Smith for Fight Camp and the winner is going to be perfectly placed to go on and challenge for a World Title.”