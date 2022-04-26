Easy Work -Lewis Crocker Wants British Champion

It’s safe to say Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0] wasn’t impressed with champion or challenger in the most recent British title fight at his weight.

The Belfast prospect watched on as Ekow Essuman [17(7)-0] made a successful second defense of his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles outpointing Darren Tetley in the chief support to the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte heavyweight title fight at Wembley Stadium on Saturday – and was critical of both.

The Dee Walsh trained welter took to social media to reveal his disappointment in both fighters’ performances and stressed he’d handle both with ease if given the opportunity.

Crocker also suggested that if Essuman was to come to Belfast to defend against him they could sell out the SSE Arena.

No discredit to Essuman or Tetley but I’d beat both of them easily. That’s a British title fight in Belfast @SSEBelfastArena Who agrees?? @frankwarren_tv — Lewis Crocker (@lewiscrocker1) April 23, 2022

Crocker proved himself primed for a breakout with his displays last year.

The exciting talent proved he is headline material when he destroyed game Armenian Artem Haroyan on the top of a Conlan Boxing card. That win followed a victory over tough German Deniz Ilbay and saw him improve his WBO ranking significantly.

However, he has yet to trade leather this year and seems have itchy knuckles.

Speaking after his last win Crocker told Irish-boxing.com: “The British title is something I would like. It is in the sights for next year. And I believe I am ready.

“The guy who holds it Essuman is a great fighter, and it would be a great fight for the fans. But I will take it one fight at a time. I am still only 24 and this is my 14th professional fight, so I am still learning.

“But hopefully there are some big fights in Belfast next year.”