Dylan Moran tells Jake Paul Coach he will ‘Sleep’ the Youtuber

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1)] told Jake Paul’s coach J’Leon Love he’d ‘sleep’ the social media star turned boxer if they ever fought.

The American super middleweight coaches the undefeated outspoken novice and took to Twitter to taunt Tommy Fury after Tyson Fury’s younger brother, a former Love Island star, registered victory in Wembley on Saturday night.

The 34-year-old called Fury ‘trash’ and suggested the You Tuber would knock him out. Waterford’s Moran was quick to respond and saying he’d stop the American.

Love took the bait and responded, telling the Deise welter he had two teen fighters that would walk through him.

I got a 15 yr old kid in my gym that will run right through you. I can set it up for you and I promise he would stop you. Curmel Moton I promise and we can bet on it. I also have a kid name Robert Meriweather that will smoke you as well. Come get this work. — J'Leon Love (@JLeonLove) April 23, 2022

The Munster man revealed he had no issue with either of Love’s young talents and doubled down on his desire to fight Paul.

It’s an interesting turn of events, as Moran was previously keen to put manners on Amanda Serrano’s mentor but wanted to do so behind closed doors.

The 27-year-old ‘Real Deal’ wanted to steer clear of the Paul circus but seems willing to perform alongside a fighter he has previously called a ‘clown’ now.

The internet personality, who is desperate to get former Crumlin amateur and two-weight UFC champion McGregor into the ring, used ‘The Real Deal’s relatively surprise stoppage defeat to Olympian Dennis Okoth, suffered back in 2019, to criticise McGregor.

After reading praise from ‘The Notorious’ for Kilmacthomas’s Moran, post their sparing sessions ahead of UFC 257, Paul questioned the dedicated Déise fighter and his ability, finding and sharing footage of the defeat in the process.

The move upset Moran’s large following as well as the Irish fight family in general – and the fighter himself wasn’t too happy.

He addressed Paul in a video he made himself from Dubai and has since discussed the incident on various media platforms.

Speaking to Talk Sport in the UK previously, Moran warned the American that he wants the chance to defend his honour and won’t rest till he gets it.

Moran told Paul he “pissed off the wrong Irish guy. This isn’t going to go away. It might die down on social media, but you’re going to see me soon or later and your going to have to back it up.”

Speaking to British Boxing TV in a separate interview he revealed money wasn’t his motivation for trading leather with Paul, who offered $50 million to McGregor to fight.

Indeed, Moran would be happy to share the sparring ring with the would be fighter and teach him a lesson there.

“The likes of Jake disrespecting me, who isn’t a high profile fighter, just a hard grafter, that doesn’t sit well with me. There was nothing there to be gained by him, it was just pure disrespect. My take on that is, I wouldn’t be after his money, that’s why I said I’d come to America and we’d go to Mayweather’s Gym and get it sorted. You look for a fight with me and you’re going to get one. Obviously, we haven’t heard back. It doesn’t sit well with me but unfortunately, it’s the world we are living in.

“Social media has given guys balls that haven’t got balls. If Jake was living this side of the world I’d have just called to his front door. It’s given guys freedom to do stuff they shouldn’t be doing.”