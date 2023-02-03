Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty on Irish title collision course

Dylan Moran [16(6)-1(1) and Declan Geraghty [23(5)-5(4) look set to continue the recent trend of exciting all Irish fights.

Rumour suggests the Waterford favourite and the Dublin name have agreed to fight.

In fact, it’s been strongly suggested the ‘The Real Deal’ and ‘Pretty Boy’ will trade leather for a title in the spring.

Where the fight will take place and for what title remains to be seen, but with the rumour of the mouth-watering fight coinciding with talk of a Waterford show it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to predict a Deise Ring Kings show will host the clash.

The level of experience shared by both also suggests it’s an Irish title-worthy fight.

Geraghty, 32 completed a quickfire ring rust-freeing mission with three wins at the tail end of last year. The two-weight National Elite Champion, who has shared the ring with the likes of Jono Carroll, James Tennyson and Archie Sharp, fought three times in as many months hoping to set up an Irish title fight in 2023.

The IGB fighter was initially linked to Rohan Date, but the Dubai puncher is otherwise engaged and it now appears an even tastier fight is on the cards.

The nomadic Moran revealed he has his BUI licence back and thus is ready to fight on home soil for the first time since he defeated Gyorgy Mizsei in the National Stadium in 2019.

The Munster man has been involved in a war of words with Limerick’s Paddy Donovan and the pair were said to be in the Katie Taylor homecoming undercard frame. However, Waterford and a fight with Geraghty appears to be in the popular fighter’s immediate future.