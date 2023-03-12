Dylan Moran and Declan Geraghty fallout over pullout

A cut has forced Declan Geraghty [24(5)-5(4)] to pull out of his eagerly anticipated April 8 Irish title fight with Dylan Moran [17(6)-1(1)] – and prompted a war of words between the fighters who now won’t go to war in Waterford.

Things went pretty badly for ‘Pretty Boy’ in Scotland on Saturday night. The Dublin southpaw defeated Edvinas Puplauskas in Glasgow in a fight the BUI requested he partake in – but suffered a cuts in the last round of the shutout points win.

Indeed, such is the cuts over both his left eye and right eye that he can’t spar for a month, meaning he won’t be ready to fight on top of the Ring Kings bill by the second Saturday in April.

With Craig McCormack and Graham McCormack scheduled to fight for the BUI Celtic title Ring Kings have a ready-made bill-topping replacement, but Team Geraghty had hoped to Neil Power and co would postpone and reschedule when the Dublin was healed.

However, Moran revealed the show goes on as planned, explaining a new opponent will be drafted in. The Waterford favourite also accused IGB’s Geraghty of ‘bottling it,’ something a fighter who has stepped up to the plate against the likes Jono Carroll, James Tennyson, Marco McCullough and Archie Sharp refuted as a Twitter spat broke out.